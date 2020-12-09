Man’s body removed from tree three days after suicide in Telangana

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Three days after T Gangadhar hanged himself from a tree in Nyavanandi village in Nizamabad district, his body was brought down and shifted for autopsy on Tuesday following assurance by the authorities that justice will be done to his family.

The 43-year-old was under investigation by the police for his alleged involvement in the suspicious death of a woman, P Mamatha, from the same village on October 3. Villagers and Yadava community members alleged that the police had harassed and brutally beaten him up in the pretext of the investigation, and that he had ended his life as he was unable to deal with it anymore. They refused to allow Revenue officials and police to shift the body to a hospital for post-mortem. They also alleged that the police offered Gangadhar `6 lakh if he confessed to the crime.

They demanded that Gangadhar’s family be provided a compensation of `25 lakh and employment for one eligible family member. They also stated that the police officials responsible for torturing him should be suspended. On Monday, Nizamabad Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Ravi held discussions with the villagers, where they handed over a copy of their resolution to the RDO.

Yadava community leaders reached Srikonda village on Tuesday and staged a road block. Additional DCP Usha Vishwanath held discussions with the agitators, after which she allowed them to meet the District Collector.

Later, the police shifted Gangadhar’s body to the Nizamabad GGH for post-mortem. Meanwhile, District Collector C Narayana Reddy and Nizamabad CP Karthikeya held discussions with the villagers and Yadava community leaders, where they promised a proper inquiry into the incident and assistance to the deceased’s family.