SEC asks Telangana government to set up tribunal for grievances

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has asked the State government to constitute an election tribunal to look into the election petitions which are expected to be submitted by candidates, political parties or individuals on poll-related issues.

The tribunal will enable a candidate or voter to challenge an election or its results. Sources said candidates and others can submit grievances on recounting of votes where candidates have lost with narrow margins, discrepancies in electoral rolls, deletion of names from voters list, rejection of nominations, candidates with over two children, candidates complaining against certain Returning Officers for their partisan attitude and other election-related issues.

Draft electoral roll released

The draft electoral rolls for Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy, and Hyderabad Graduates constituency were published on Tuesday at all the specified areas including GHMC office and RDOs offices in nine districts -- Mahbubnagar, Wanparthy, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Hyderabad and Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

All the eligible graduates have been asked to verify their names in the draft rolls by visiting the offices concerned or online and submit their claims and objections, if any, between December 8, 2020 to January 8, 2021.