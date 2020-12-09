Survey on R&R package of Udandapur, Vallur reservoirs soon

By Express News Service

MAHABUBNAGAR: District Collector S Venkat Rao on Tuesday said that they would soon hold a socio-economic survey related to the R&R package of Udandapur and Vallur reservoirs, which are being built as part of the Palamuru - Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme.

He made this announcement while responding to an article published in Express titled ‘Oustees resist survey, PRLI works at snail’s pace.’

The Collector held a video conference with the concerned tahsildars on the issue of land acquisition for irrigation, railway, NH and other projects.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that they would hold the socio-economic survey under the chairmanship of additional collectors of the district.

He urged the local public representatives to extend their support to the district administration. He made it clear that the survey was proposed to be done with the support of the villagers, and asked the additional collectors to complete the survey within three days. He also said that he would hold another meeting on December 11.