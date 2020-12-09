Telangana: Four of family killed in road accident near Makthal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Four members of a family from Badangpet near Hyderabad died in a road accident on the National Highway 167 at Gudigandla near Makthal in Narayanpet district on Wednesday afternoon.

They were travelling to Raichur in the car which overturned allegedly due to overspeeding and crashed.

The driver of the car survived with injuries and was shifted by the police to the government hospital in Makthal.

A child belonging to the family survived the accident without any serious injuries.

Of the four persons killed in the accident, three are women. The family was travelling to Raichur to visit an ailing relative there.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.