VHR accuses Guduru of stealing Congress money  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday lodged a police complaint against former Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Guduru Narayana Reddy, who joined the BJP on Monday.

Hanumantha Rao alleged that Narayana Reddy had misappropriated party funds by collecting large sums from Congress supporters and in the previous elections. “Even in the GHMC elections, Narayana Reddy didn’t provide a single rupee to any party contestant. Despite requests, he never convened a meeting on the money collected and spent,” Hanumantha Rao said.

He further alleged, “Narayana Reddy had either transferred all the money to the BJP or has kept it with himself.”