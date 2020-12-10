Ameenpur water bodies reel under encroachment

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There are 881 illegal constructions inside 12 of the total 14 water bodies in Ameenpur, located in the suburbs of Hyderabad. Also, in 13 water bodies, untreated sewage is being discharged directly and garbage is being dumped into three of the water bodies. This information was provided to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) by a committee headed by the Sangareddy Collector, in a case alleging encroachment of water bodies in Ameenpur village, where Telangana’s first biodiversity heritage site is located. The next hearing on this case is scheduled for December 24.

The committee also informed that the State government has prepared notices for 560 illegal constructions and notices for the remaining illegal constructions are being prepared. The NGT had directed Telangana government, in December last year, to conduct an inquiry and submit a report, as the applicant in the case, Thakur Rajkumar Singh of Human Rights and Consumer Protection Cell, alleged encroachment of 13 water bodies in the village and 20 water bodies in their catchment area.

The Committee, in its report to the NGT, also mentioned that there are 14 water bodies in Ameenpur and their full tank level (FTL) survey has been completed, along with fixing of the FTL boundary and corresponding buffer zone. However, it also said that although 14 water bodies have been identified, they do not come under the protection of Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, as they are all manmade.

How it started

Teams formed for monitoring water bodies

The Committee, in its report, also informed that teams, comprising officials from the Revenue, Irrigation, Municipality, HMDA and Police Departments, have been formed to protect the water bodies and tahsildars have been appointed as the ‘point person(s)’, who will keep a constant watch on the water bodies to prevent more encroachments. Government will erect boards with the names and phone numbers of these point persons for the public to complain in case they notice any encroachment. It also informed that disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against four panchayat secretaries of Ameenpur village and that development works for 10 water bodies here have been taken up at a cost of `4.96 crore