Central Vista will be symbol of national pride, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi is opposing Narendra Modi government’s ‘anti-farmer’ policies, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday endorsed the Centre’s new Central Vista project. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said the Vista would be a symbol of self-esteem and national pride.

Rao conveyed his greetings to Modi on the occasion of laying the foundation for the project in Delhi. “I join you with a sense of pride on the occasion of laying of the foundation stone for the grand project of Central Vista. This project was long overdue, as the existing government infrastructure in the national capital is inadequate and also associated with our colonial past,” stated the letter.

“The project will be a symbol of self-esteem, prestige and national pride of a resurgent, confident and strong India. I wish for the speedy completion of this prestigious and nationally important project,” Rao told Modi in the letter.It may be recalled that the State is also constructing an integrated new Secretariat Building in place of the ten old blocks. The new building would be a pride of Telangana, the Chief Minister said in the past.