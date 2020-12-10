STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to lay stone for IT Park in Siddipet today

2BHK Colony, Govt Medical College to be inaugurated; visit to boost morale of cadre.

Published: 10th December 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Newly developed Komati Cheruvu Necklace Road

Newly developed Komati Cheruvu Necklace Road

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET:  Siddipet is all decked up for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit on Thursday. The CM, who will start from his farmhouse in Erravally village, will first lay the foundation stone for an IT Park at Duddeda village in Kondapak mandal, following which he will inaugurate the Telangana Bhavan at Ponnal in Siddipet.

While the CM’s tour is packed with various events, it is of special significance to the TRS cadre who have been smarting after the party’s defeat in the Dubbaka bypoll. Finance Minister T Harish Rao has spent time on the ground making sure all arrangements are in place. Rao will also inaugurate a guest house built in the middle of the Rangayak Sagar project, which was completed in record time by the State government.

State-of-the-art houses

Minister Harish Rao interacts with a few
people while reviewing the arrangements in
place for KCR’s visit

Apart from this, the CM will also inaugurate a model colony of double-bedroom houses at Narsapur X Roads, built with state-of-the-art facilities. In addition to selecting beneficiaries, Harish Rao also given them new clothes and pooja material required for the housewarming. A festive atmosphere prevails in KCR Nagar where the beneficiaries eagerly await Rao’s visit.

The other programmes in his schedule include throwing open a Rythu Vedika at Mittapalli, and the visually-appealing Komati Cheruvu Necklace Road.

The IT Tower is expected to bring in more job opportunities for local youth who have had to migrate to cities for jobs in the software sector. Rao will also inaugurate a Government Medical College in Siddipet, which is expected to boost medical services in the district. The CM’s hectic tour will culminate in a public meeting on the grounds of the Degree College in Siddipet. Police have put in place tight security arrangements in wake of Rao’s visit.

Don’t own a house, but built homes for many:

Harish Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday stated that he did not have a house of his own but was happy to build 2,400 houses for the poor in his constituency. He emphasised that the double- bedroom at Narsapur Chowrasta in Siddipet town were magnificent and the colony was being renamed KCR Nagar. The IT hub in Siddipet has been built over 3 acres at a cost of `45 crore, he said. “Three IT companies have come forward to start their operations here,” he said. The CM will also inaugurate a 328-km underground drainage line at Siddipet built at an estimated cost of `278.58 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Siddipet
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp