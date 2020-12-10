CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to lay stone for IT Park in Siddipet today

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Siddipet is all decked up for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s visit on Thursday. The CM, who will start from his farmhouse in Erravally village, will first lay the foundation stone for an IT Park at Duddeda village in Kondapak mandal, following which he will inaugurate the Telangana Bhavan at Ponnal in Siddipet.

While the CM’s tour is packed with various events, it is of special significance to the TRS cadre who have been smarting after the party’s defeat in the Dubbaka bypoll. Finance Minister T Harish Rao has spent time on the ground making sure all arrangements are in place. Rao will also inaugurate a guest house built in the middle of the Rangayak Sagar project, which was completed in record time by the State government.

Apart from this, the CM will also inaugurate a model colony of double-bedroom houses at Narsapur X Roads, built with state-of-the-art facilities. In addition to selecting beneficiaries, Harish Rao also given them new clothes and pooja material required for the housewarming. A festive atmosphere prevails in KCR Nagar where the beneficiaries eagerly await Rao’s visit.

The other programmes in his schedule include throwing open a Rythu Vedika at Mittapalli, and the visually-appealing Komati Cheruvu Necklace Road.

The IT Tower is expected to bring in more job opportunities for local youth who have had to migrate to cities for jobs in the software sector. Rao will also inaugurate a Government Medical College in Siddipet, which is expected to boost medical services in the district. The CM’s hectic tour will culminate in a public meeting on the grounds of the Degree College in Siddipet. Police have put in place tight security arrangements in wake of Rao’s visit.

Don’t own a house, but built homes for many:

Harish Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday stated that he did not have a house of his own but was happy to build 2,400 houses for the poor in his constituency. He emphasised that the double- bedroom at Narsapur Chowrasta in Siddipet town were magnificent and the colony was being renamed KCR Nagar. The IT hub in Siddipet has been built over 3 acres at a cost of `45 crore, he said. “Three IT companies have come forward to start their operations here,” he said. The CM will also inaugurate a 328-km underground drainage line at Siddipet built at an estimated cost of `278.58 lakh.