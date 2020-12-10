Financial trouble: Mother, two daughters die allegedly by suicide in Khammam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three members of a family, a woman and her two daughters, were found dead in their house on Wednesday night at Khammam.

The three persons allegedly died by suicide due to financial problems, just a month ahead of the wedding of one of the daughters.

G Prakash and Govindamma were residents of Khammam. Prakash, who was a daily wage worker doing gold polishing related works, left for work to Mahabubabad district on Wednesday morning. At night when he returned and knocked on the door, no one answered for a long time. He got worried and approached the police, following which the police forced the door open and Prakash saw that his wife and two daughters were dead.

They are suspected to have died by suicide by consuming poison.

A relative of the family speaking to the press said that the family was under some financial distress. Eldest daughter of the couple was to get married on January 11.

