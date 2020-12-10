Government disbursed Rs 17.33 crore to flood victims in two days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the last two days, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has received 17,333 fresh flood relief applications. The corporation said that an amount of `17.33 crore had been disbursed, after municipal elections.

The disbursement of flood relief commenced on Tuesday, wherein a total of, 7,939 applications were received and `7.90 crore was deposited in the bank accounts of beneficiaries. On Wednesday alone, 9,394 applied for flood relief, and government disbursed `9.39 crore. Before elections, GHMC distributed flood relief in the form of cash to about 4.13 lakh families.