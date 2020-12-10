Telangana High Court to hear petition challenging LRS on Jan 13

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday posted the batch petitions filed challenging the constitutional validity of GO 131 issued on August 31 this year for regularisation of unapproved and illegal layouts in urban and rural areas under LRS-2020, to January 13 2021 for hearing.When the matter came up for hearing before the division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, special government counsel Harender sought one week time for filing counter affidavit on the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) issue.

Opposing adjournment of the case hearing, advocate Y Sheelu Raj, appearing for the petitioner A Dayakar, said that he had challenged the government’s memo which was unconstitutional and urged the court to hear the case urgently.

Not satisfied with the submissions of the petitioner’s counsel, the bench asked the advocate, how he would declare the impugned memo as unconstitutional without seeing the counter affidavit to be filed by the State government? Refusing to consider his plea, the bench adjourned the case hearing by five weeks.