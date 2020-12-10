‘It’s time for another movement in Telangana’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Wednesday conducted a round-table meeting on ‘The relevance of December 9, present scenario, the future course of action’ to mark the day on which separate State of Telangana was announced. Former MP Madhu Yashki presided over the meeting which was attended by Prof Kodandaram, Dr Cheruku Sudhakar, K Srinivas, and senior Congress leaders.

Prof Kodandaram said, “Prof Jayashankar had said it is important to protect the State. Probably, he had envisioned the suppression in Telangana much earlier. Under the present circumstances, another movement is necessary to fight the suppression by the State,” Kodandaram said. CLP leader Mallu Batti Vikramarka said, “The government has taken a debt of `3 lakh crore. Now, the situation is so grim that the State has to borrow more money to pay the loans. ”