Komatireddy quells rumours of joining BJP

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy quashed speculations of him joining the BJP. Reddy has distanced himself from the Congress for the past few months.

Published: 10th December 2020 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 10:53 AM

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

By A Seshacharyulu  
Express News Service

NALGONDA:  Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy quashed speculations of him joining the BJP. Reddy has distanced himself from the Congress for the past few months. He also did not take part in the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, held to protest against the farm laws introduced by the Central government. In the last Assembly polls, Komatireddy defeated TRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy from Munugode constituency. After the local body elections were held last year, he levelled allegations against Congress party state president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other Congress leaders. Komatireddy said Congress was a sinking ship, and BJP the only alternative to TRS.

He also appreciated the policies introduced by Prime Minister Modi. In the past too, there were rumours that he would join the BJP. Komatireddy has held meetings with constituency leaders and sought their views on him moving to another change. Some leaders opposed his intention. After BJP got the second largest number of seats in the GHMC elections, rumours circulated that most of the Congress leaders, including Komatireddy, would join the BJP.

Speaking to Express, Reddy termed the ongoing rumours as false. He pointed out that he had campaigned for the party in the recent municipal elections, after which Congress won the municipal chairmanship of Chandur municipality in his constituency. He said he had not toured at all this year due to the pandemic. Referring to the results of GHMC polls and Dubbaka by-elections, he said, the Congress lacks the strength to fight the KCR rule. Komatireddy said the results had proven his argument that the BJP was the only alternative to TRS in the State.

