KT Rama Rao opens Covid-19 ward, snubs saffron activists 

They were seeking MSP for sannallu, update on pending college 

Published: 10th December 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with a patient at the dialysis ward of the Government Hospital in Rajanna-Sircilla 

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao interacts with a patient at the dialysis ward of the Government Hospital in Rajanna-Sircilla 

By Express News Service

 RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Maud Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday that the government was focused on public health and welfare, and asked doctors to ensure quality health services. On Wednesday, at the District Government Hospital, the Minister, along with Collector D Krishna Bhaskar, inaugurated the Covid ward, Oxygen tank and additionally installed dialysis centre. At the event, the Minister interacted with patients and asked them if they were facing any issues. He said the Covid-19 ward was equipped with 50 beds. 

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao interacts
with a patient at the dialysis ward of the
Government Hospital in Rajanna-Sircilla 

At the ward, a liquid Oxgen tank has been installed with `40 lakh of the State government’s fund. About five dialysis units have been installed at a cost of `50 lakh, he said. Later, the Minister participated in a Zilla Parishad general body meeting.Earlier, the Minister visited Yellareddypet mandal and inaugurated the newly-constructed Munnuru Kapu community building. 

Tension prevailed during his visit when some BJP activists came to submit a memorandum about a ending degree college and to demand MSP for sannallu variety. TRS activists did not allow BJP activists to meet the Minister, and a scuffle ensued between TRS and BJP activists. The police intervened and diffused the situation.  They took BJP activists into their custody and shifted them to Yellareddypet police station.

