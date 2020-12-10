Man gets 20 yrs in prison for assaulting minor girl

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A court on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a man to 20 years imprisonment for sexual assault on a minor girl. According to the police, Dippu Kumar sexually assaulted a minor girl a few years ago under Jubilee Hills police station limits. The police registered a case against him and took him into custody after collecting enough evidence. The cops filed a charge sheet submitting all evidences and statements in connection with the case. The court heard arguments from both sides and sentenced the accused to 20 years in jail, and also imposed a penalty.

The police shifted the accused to jail following the court order. Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said that the city police were committed to providing safety and security to women and children. The police would not hesitate to enforce law if anyone commits offences against women or girls, he added.