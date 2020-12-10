Pandemic forces schoolteachers to take on odd jobs to make a living

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It is a known fact that the Covid- 19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown have had a telling effect on all sectors, pushing the economy to the brink while rendering many jobless.

A shot from a documentary that the TRSMA and ISA are shooting, which shows the current life of a private school teacher- turned-powerloom worker, in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:   It is a known fact that the Covid- 19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown have had a telling effect on all sectors, pushing the economy to the brink while rendering many jobless. In the process, many teachers and lecturers lost their jobs after the lockdown came into effect in March this year. Several private schoolteachers, who suddenly became unemployed early this year, have found solace in other jobs and are now struggling to return to normalcy.

At a time when people are trying hard to rebuild their financial stability, the Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) and Independent Schools Alliance (ISA) have joined hands to make a documentary that highlights the hardships being faced by private school teachers, school managements and parents. The documentary will also put a spotlight on how the education sector is suffering.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, TRSMA State president Yadagiri Shekar Rao pointed out that several teachers and management staff have killed themselves during the past nine months as they were unable to make both ends meet and debts were shrouding them. He also mentioned that in Telangana alone, around 50 private school correspondents have taken the extreme step. The documentary’s shooting commenced in Chamanpalli area on Wednesday.

They also shot a few scenes in the Siddartha Private School here. ISA national president Kulabhushan Sharma visited Karimnagar and monitored the filming process. Sharma informed the media that they would submit the documentary to the Central and all State governments after the completion of its filming.

Meanwhile, the officials requested the government to reopen all educational institutions, like other sectors, and pointed out that without taking this step, a lot more teaching professionals are expected to start searching for other professions, which would affect the educational sector severely. “Schools are collecting just 30% of the total fees for online classes. This is not at all enough for maintenance and paying salaries,” the ISA national president pointed out. He also mentioned that improper syllabus and academic calendar have affected the students too.

