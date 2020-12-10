STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandemic no bar: 222 IITians get job offers

Offers came from 63 firms, including 30 foreign companies for the Hyd students.

jobs, employment, vacancy

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 222 students from the Indian Institute of Technology- Hyderabad (IIT-H) have received job offers from 63 companies including 30 international ones during Phase-I of the campus placement drive between December 1 and 6. The selection process was held online with students attending interviews from their homes. This year’s placement season started on a positive note with the 48 Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), as opposed to 37 PPOs in the previous academic year.

The Phase-II of placements will be held in January 2021, IIT-H said on Wednesday. The trend in international offers despite the Covid pandemic is heartening. Of the 30 international offers, eight are from companies in Japan and Taiwan. “More international offers are expected in Phase- II,” the institute said. Over 500 students registered for placements this year.

During Phase-I, a total of 116 companies registered with the institute, compared to 150 companies in 2019-20. Including the accepted Pre-Placement Offers (PPOs), a total of 206 students have already been placed at the end of Phase-I placements for 2020- 21. This compares favourably with the overall students placed in the entire previous academic year 2019-20, which was 295 students (including 37 PPOs).

“In the current year, 2020- 21, for circuit branches we have crossed over 75 per cent of placement during Phase-I. Most of the offers so far are from the IT/ITES sector, with few in the core sector as well,” Pradeep Yemula, Faculty In- Charge of Placements, IIT Hyderabad, said.

500 students registered for placements

Over 500 students registered for placements this year. During Phase-I, a total of 116 companies registered with the institute, compared to 150 companies in 2019-20. A total of 244 companies had registered in the whole of last year (2019-20) which included 15 start-ups. Including the accepted PPOs, 206 students have already been placed

