Post Offices resume Aadhaar and banking services

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Aadhaar and other related banking services have resumed at 27 identified post offices under the Hyderabad South East Division’s post-Covid programme.

An Aadhaar enrolment camp will be start on Thursday at Quadria International Organisation. Services of Aaadhar enrolments, updation is available at all important post offices such as Station Kachiguda Head Post office, Hyderabad Jubilee Head Post office, Amberpet, Bahadurpura, Falaknuma, GSI Bandlaguda, Keshogiri, LB Nagar, Malakpet Colony, P&T Colony, RK Puram, Rajendranagar, Sahifa, Saidabad, Saroornagar, Shah Ali Banda, Shamsabad, Uppal, Saidabad Colony, Vanasthalipuram, Meerpet, HPS Post office, IE Nacharam, Hayathnagar, New Nallakunta and Mankhal post office.

Besides Aadhaar, other services available are India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), utility payment bills such as electricity bills, recharge of bills, gas booking, online payment of Department RD, SSA monthly payments, Aadhaar Enabled Payment Services (AEPS) and Jeevan Pramaan Services.