Process to pick PCC chief has begun: Manickam

At the meeting, Manickam warned leaders against groupism while lobbying for the PCC chief post.

Published: 10th December 2020 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore

Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Wednesday announced that Uttam Kumar Reddy would continue as TPCC president till a new chief is appointed. Expressing gratitude to Uttam for carrying out his duties effectively, Manickam said he would meet around 150 Congressmen on a one-toone basis on Thursday to seek their opinion on the new Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee chief. “Uttam has carried out his duties successfully as PCC chief. He never lost his cool.

AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam
Tagore at a Core Committee meeting along
with TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy
at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday

The process of selection of new PCC chief has begun,” Manickam told mediapersons. Tagore invited senior leader K Jana Reddy to participate in the TPCC core committee held at Gandhi Bhavan in the evening. When asked whether reports of him joining the BJP were true, Jana Reddy reportedly told Manickam that he was the chief ministerial candidate if the Congress came to power in 2023. Jana Reddy condemned the reports as untrue.

At the meeting, Manickam warned leaders against groupism while lobbying for the PCC chief post. The core committee discussed the rise of the BJP in the GHMC elections. A review of the party’s performance in elections was, however, deferred till a late date. Manickam will continue the consultations with senior party leaders including MLAs, MLCs and former MLAs on Thursday.

Incorporate Sonia’s life story in schools: Dasoju

AICC spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju urged Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to incorporate Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s life story in school syllabus as a mark of gratitude for creating separate State of Telangana. He made the request to the CM on the 74th birthday of Sonia Gandhi. Sravan said, as promised in 2004, Sonia Gandhi convinced all political parties to declare the formation of Telangana. “Despite massive opposition, she had shown great conviction and commitment towards the people of Telangana. However, the government has not done much in six years,” he said.

