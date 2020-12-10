STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana records slight spike with 721 Covid-19 cases

Telangana reported 721 Covid-19 cases after conducting 51,402 tests conducted on Tuesday.

Published: 10th December 2020 09:27 AM

Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital. (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana reported 721 Covid-19 cases after conducting 51,402 tests conducted on Tuesday. This is almost a 6 per cent increase from the previous day when 682 cases were reported. Proving right the fears of the Telangana Health Department that Covid-19 cases will rise after the GHMC elections, the last three days alone have seen an addition of nearly 1,920 cases.

The positivity rate too, which had dipped below 1% last week, has marginally increased to 1.19% despite an increase in testing, indicating an impending second wave. With this, the active case tally is at 7,661. As per an analysis of the Centre for Covid-19 Monitoring by FICCI, ASCI and FTCCI, the weekly rise in cases is still seeing a negative trend, with growth rate on Tuesday at -20%, However, the negative growth on Monday was -35%, indicating that cases are increasing more than before.

The daily active case addition has also been by 57%, while recoveries addition is by 1%. The tally is specifically increasing in GHMC limits, followed by the Medchal and Rangareddy region with 58 and 51 cases respectively. Problems also seem to be happening in Warangal Urban district with 47 cases. Meanwhile, only three deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

