TRS MLA booked for threatening scribe in Sangareddy

SANGAREDDY: A case has been registered against Patancheru TRS MLA G Mahipal Reddy under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, based on a complaint filed by a local journalist claiming that the MLA threatened him for reporting news articles on alleged land grabbing by the legislator.

According to the scribe, it was a news article regarding encroachment of government lands near the Patancheruvu National Highway, wherein the name of Mahipal Reddy was also mentioned, which irked the MLA. The report appeared in a local Telugu newspaper where the complainant works. Soon after noticing that the news report had mentioned that he too was involved in land encroachments, the legislator phoned the scribe and threatened him of dire consequences.

It was in light of this incident that the Patancherubased journalist filed a complaint, based on which the Patancheru police have registered a case under SC&ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Speaking to Expre s s , the Patancheru DSP said that they are investigating the case and would take a legal opinion before taking further action. In the meantime, journalists, hailing from various parts of the district, staged a protest here on Wednesday and demanded that the authorities take action against the legislator for abusing and threatening to kill the scribe