TSRTC to run 111 more buses  between Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

As the passenger occupancy has slightly increased, we have planned to expand the fleet by 111 more buses.

Published: 10th December 2020 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

TSRTC Buses

TSRTC Buses (File Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana State Regional Transport Corporation (TSRTC) added 111 more buses to the fleet plying between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as the passenger occupancy has increased over the last two months. This step has been taken while maintaining the kilometre parity that was decided during the MoU signing between the two States. Speaking to Express, a TSRTC official said, “TSRTC is currently running over 620 buses between the two States.

As the passenger occupancy has slightly increased, we have planned to expand the fleet by 111 more buses. Out of these 111 buses 65 buses are already plying on the Hyderabad to Vijaywada route.” The current passenger occupancy rate is at 58-60 per cent.

“However to increase all the routes to full strength we will require at least 70 to 75 per cent of the occupancy rate,” the official added. TSRTC is earning `1 crore on a daily basis from interstate services between the two States. The revenue is substantially lower than pre-Covid times. Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao recently announced that the State will provide financial assistance to the TSRTC.

