Wholesalers can store 25 tonnes of onions now

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of escalating prices of onions in the market, the State government issued fresh orders on storage of onions. Now, wholesalers can store up to 25 tonnes (250 quintals) and retailers can store up to two tonnes (20 quintals) of onions only. The State government issued a GO to this effect on Wednesday.

The State issued fresh orders in this regard. The restrictions on stock limits of onions with traders in the State would stand good up to December 31, 2020. However, importers, wholesalers, retailers or dealers shall be exempted for the imported stock of onions, the orders said. The Central government imposed the restrictions on stocks of onions in September this year. In accordance with the Central government orders, the State too issued a fresh notification on the stocks of onions.