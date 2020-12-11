Ayush   row: JUDA calls for statewide strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Miffed with the Centre’s decision to permit Ayurveda doctors (AYUSH) to perform surgeries, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) will observe a statewide strike. The doctors will boycott duties at OPDs and block elective services at major hospitals in all the districts. Stating that the Centre’s decision promotes “Mixopathy”, wherein Ayurveda and Allopathy get mixed, the doctors noted that the government should not jeopardise patients’ lives. “At OGH, we see several cases of malunited fractures. We do not exactly know where the patient got treated earlier, but repairing this is complex and dangerous,” Dr P Rohith, Osmania T-JUDA president, said.