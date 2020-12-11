STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP slams K Chandrasekhar Rao, says he is anti-farmer and anti-animal

Former BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Thursday challenged the Telangana government to a debate on the chargesheet released by the saffron party.

Senior BJP leader K Laxman welcomes former MP Vijayashanti, who returned to the saffron fold recently, into the BJP party office on Thursday | VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Former BJP general secretary P Muralidhar Rao on Thursday challenged the Telangana government to a debate on the chargesheet released by the saffron party. “Come armed with a factsheet against our chargesheet,” Muralidhar Rao dared the TRS government. The leader said the TRS could select and send a team of agriculture scientists or economists to the debate.  Addressing a press meet, he alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s policies had driven the agriculture sector into severe losses. 

Muralidhar Rao stated that the Farm laws were meant to benefit farmers by increasing their income. The laws would also strengthen food security in the nation. He lambasted the Opposition parties including the TRS for opposing the laws.

‘Ban animal slaughter’
Muralidhar Rao also demanded a legislation (cattle policy) to abolish animal slaughter. “The TRS government is anti-animal. If the BJP comes to power, we will make laws to protect cattle. BJP-ruled Karnataka government has brought in a legislation with an enlarged definition on slaughter adding other animals along with the cow. Similar legislation is needed here to protect animal wealth.”

‘DGP under our scanner’
Warning Director General of Police K Mahender Reddy and Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, Muralidhar Rao said, “They are under the scanner. We are observing how you are helping and succumbing to the pressure of the AIMIM. They (DGP and Commissioner) should not be slaves of the TRS or AIMIM. They are there to safeguard the Constitution.”

TRS chief better actor than I am: Vijayashanti

Taking a potshot at KCR, BJP leader Vijayashanthi said that he was a better actor than she was. Alleging that the TRS and Congress were involved in a “political match-fixing”, she said that the CM conspired against her twice. Addressing the media, she said: “In 2005, I wanted to meet the then CM to speak about the developmental activities taken up by me. I informed the TRS chief and called on the CM. By the time my meeting with the CM was over, KCR had spread lies against me. He said I was going to join the Congress”

