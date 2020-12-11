Registration of  non-agri assets resumes today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The registration of non-agricultural properties will resume from Friday, in accordance with the orders of the Telangana High Court. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect on Thursday. Informing about the decision, TRS working president and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted: “Hon’ble CM Sri KCR Garu has directed Chief Secretary to commence the registration activities of non-agricultural properties from tomorrow (Friday) in accordance with the HC orders.”

Earlier in the day, the court permitted the registration through the Computer-aided Administration of Registration Department (CARD) instead of Dharani portal in compliance with Sections 70-A to 70-C and Rules of the Registration Act, 1908.

HC: Did not grant stay on registrations in toto

The Telangana High Court also permitted the State to provide slot bookings to those applying for property document registrations based on the Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN). Those who do not have a PTIN should be given one within two days and the registrations should be carried out thereafter. “There should not be any obstacles if the State government wants to streamline the system. The law is meant to simplify lives of citizens and not to complicate it. If the law is silent, the court can issue execution orders,” the court observed.

The court also made it clear that it had not granted any stay on registrations in toto, but only ordered the State not to insist for Aadhaar, caste and family members’ details of property owners to be uploaded on the Dharani portal with regard to non-agricultural land until further orders. A division bench, compr i s ing Chi e f Jus t i c e Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this order in a batch of petitions that challenged the government’s decision on seeking the details. During the hearing, State Advocate General (AG) BS Prasad gave an undertaking that no person will be insisted upon to give the details. He also assured the court that the registrations will be done online under CARD, a platform used earlier. He sought court clarification on the issue and urged it to permit the government to go ahead with registration through CARD.

Disputing with the AG’s submissions, senior advocate D Prakash Reddy, appearing for one of the petitioners, said when there is no stay on registrations, how can the State seek a clarification or for vacating the interim stay order? As for Section 70-A of the Registration Act, they are applicable to notified areas, but the government proposes to have online registrations for the entire State, he argued. Intervening, the bench said the government is of the opinion, for whatever reasons, that there is a stay on registrations. Unless it issues a clarification, the registrations cannot commence, it noted. When AG sought some time for filing a counter affidavit in the interim applications filed by petitioners, the bench posted the matter to Dec 16 for further hearing.