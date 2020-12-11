STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana High Court concerned about lake encroachments in State

The court also directed the Collector to launch an enquiry and submit a detailed report on the issue before the court by end of this year.

Published: 11th December 2020 10:19 AM

By Express News Service

Expressing concern over the encroachment of various lakes in the State, especially with reference to an alleged regularisation of an illegal construction near a water body at Bheemaram village in Mancherial district, the Telangana High Court on Thursday warned the State government of adverse environmental consequences if the encroachments continue. 

At Bhemaramn, an illegal construction near a water body (cheruvu) has been regularised under GO 59, the court pointed out. It directed the District Collector to inspect the subject land and take necessary action against those responsible for the regularisation. The court also directed the Collector to launch an enquiry and submit a detailed report on the issue before the court by end of this year.

“As for Shameerpet lake in the city, we can see number of houses built on the buffer zone area. In Andhra Pradesh, people are dying of illness because of lead and nickel particles in their blood. It is a warning to the other States,” the court observed. 

A division bench of the court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, passed this interim order in the PIL filed by Bharathi Barosa foundation, represented by its trustee and social activist Ch Bharathi, with a plea to grant stay on all further constructions on the said water body.

