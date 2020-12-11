Telangana sees 643 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/VIJAYAWADA : Telangana recorded 643 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after conducting 53,396 tests. Meanwhile, the State’s daily recovery rate surpassed the daily active caseload with 805 individuals recovering on the day. With this, there are 7,497 active cases in the State and the tally stands at 2.75 lakh. The State also reported two deaths, taking the toll to 1,482.

Kerala tally crosses 6.50 L

Kerala’s Covid-19 caseload crossed the 6.50 lakh mark on Thursday, with 4,470 new cases being reported while 4,847 people have been cured of the infection. With this, the active cases stand at 59,517 people. The toll has climbed to 2,533 with 26 more deaths

AP logs 538 fresh cases

Only two COVID-19 deaths were on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, by far the lowest in about six months after the pandemic saw its peak in the state, while the number of active cases dropped below 1,000 in each of the 13 districts. The latest bulletin said 538 fresh cases and 558 recoveries were reported during the period in the state.