STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana sees 643 new Covid cases, 2 more deaths

Kerala’s Covid-19 caseload crossed the 6.50 lakh mark on Thursday, with 4,470 new cases being reported while 4,847 people have been cured of the infection.

Published: 11th December 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (Photo| PTI)

A man walks past a mural made in honour of COVID-19 warriors. (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/T’PURAM/VIJAYAWADA : Telangana recorded 643 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday after conducting 53,396 tests. Meanwhile, the State’s daily recovery rate surpassed the daily active caseload with 805 individuals recovering on the day. With this, there are 7,497 active cases in the State and the tally stands at 2.75 lakh. The State also reported two deaths, taking the toll to 1,482. 

Kerala tally crosses 6.50 L
Kerala’s Covid-19 caseload crossed the 6.50 lakh mark on Thursday, with 4,470 new cases being reported while 4,847 people have been cured of the infection. With this, the active cases stand at  59,517 people. The toll has climbed to 2,533 with 26 more deaths 

AP logs 538 fresh cases
Only two COVID-19 deaths were on Thursday in Andhra Pradesh, by far the lowest in about six months after the pandemic saw its peak in the state, while the number of active cases dropped below 1,000 in each of the 13 districts.  The latest bulletin said 538 fresh cases and 558 recoveries were reported during the period in the state. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Covid
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp