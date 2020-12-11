STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tension grips Manuguru as tiger spotted near mine

Tension prevailed in Manuguru area after Singareni security officials spotted a tiger at a water pit near the Opencast Coal Mine II on Thursday morning. 

By Express News Service

 KHAMMAM / ADILABAD : Tension prevailed in Manuguru area after Singareni security officials spotted a tiger at a water pit near the Opencast Coal Mine II on Thursday morning. Residents of Manuguru and Aswapuram mandal have been spending sleepless nights ever since the tiger was first spotted at Raigudem village in Allapalli mandal on November 21. It killed an ox at Markodu village in the same mandal. Later, the Forest Department officials noticed the tiger in Aswapuram mandal on November 27. Some motorists also noticed the big cat crossing the road near Manuguru crossroads.

Subsequently, the forest officials erected banners and launched several programmes to alert people about the tiger moment. The department also formed special teams comprising a total of 40 members and installed around 40 CCTV cameras to track the tiger.

However, there has been no progress in their operations as the tiger continued to evade them until Thursday, when it was spotted at the Singareni Opencast Coal Mine II. Hundreds of employees who work at the mine in three shifts are now a worried lot and are scared to attend duties.

Adivasis protest
Adivasis from several villages organised a rally and staged a protest in front of Penchikalpet forest range office in Asifabad district, demanding that the government put an end to the tiger menace by capturing the big cat at the earliest. 

