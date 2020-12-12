STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
612 new Covid cases in Telangana, active cases tally at 7,604

The State’s overall recovery rate is 96.71 per cent with 2,67,427 individuals having recovered from the virus.

Published: 12th December 2020 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/VIJAYAWADA: The State tested 56,178 individuals for Covid-19 on Thursday, which led to the detection of 612 patients. With this, the State’s tally is 2,76,516 cases. A total of 502 individuals were discharged, and the active case tally is currently 7,604. The State’s overall recovery rate is 96.71 per cent with 2,67,427 individuals having recovered from the virus.

The new cases are concentrated in GHMC limits with 144 of them, followed by Rangareddy with 73 and Medchal with 60 cases. The Warangal Urban area saw 29 cases and Karimnagar 28.Meanwhile, three deaths were recorded on Thursday, taking the death toll to 1,485. A total of 55.04 per cent of these were co-morbid deaths.

AP crosses 2 lakh TPM

Andhra Pradesh on Friday crossed a milestone in Covid-19 management as it accomplished over two lakh sample tests per million population (TPM). A total of 1,06,99,622 tests have been conducted at the rate of 2,00,367 per million.

