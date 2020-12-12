Art and reflections during a pandemic

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Covid Chronicles, a collection of reflections, art work, poetry, short-takes and first-person accounts of people of different ages from across the globe during the lockdown, was released on Friday.

An initiative by the Osmania University’s Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, the creative compilation was released by MAUD Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar along with the OU in-charge Vice-Chancellor. The book includes narrations by writers in English and Telugu, a glossary of Covid-related terms and a timeline of the pandemic.