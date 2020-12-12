STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Better late than never! Telangana drafts plan to relocate 9 sponge iron units

Sponge iron industry falls in ‘red’ category due its potential to cause high levels of pollution

Published: 12th December 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Sponge iron

Representational image

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has finally drafted an action plan to shift nine sponge iron producing units, located less than a km from residential areas on the outskirts of Hyderabad. This comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered to relocate the units as they were in violation of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests’ (MoEF) rules. It had passed the order while hearing a petition on the violation of environmental norms by sponge iron producing units in the State.

According to the government’s action plan submitted to the green court, some of the nine units are located near Hyderabad, within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits. However, their relocation cannot be expected anytime soon and may take two years, according to the plan. But industry experts have said the task may take up to three years.

While the action plan is a welcome move, it comes late. In 2013, even before Telangana State was formed, a government order was issued directing officials concerned to shift polluting units which fall in the ‘red’ and ‘orange’ categories out of the ORR limits. The sponge iron industry falls in the ‘red’ category due its potential to cause high levels of pollution as the process involves burning of coal and release of harmful gases. 

Meanwhile, the government is yet to identify the land for accommodating the units. Its action plan mentions that around 1,200 acres will be required for the relocation and around `500 crore for land acquisition and infrastructure development. 

According to the documents submitted to the NGT, a meeting took place between the representative of the sponge iron companies and senior officials of the Industries Department, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation and Telangana State Pollution Control Board in October. The representatives had asked for shifting the units in a scattered manner — in two-three places, preferably to Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy or Nalgonda districts as coal can be transported to these areas easily.

G.O. issued way back in 2013 
While the action plan is a welcome move, it comes late. In 2013, a GO was issued directing officials to shift polluting units which fall in the ‘red’ and ‘orange’ categories out of the ORR limits

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana sponge iron
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp