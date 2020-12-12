Better late than never! Telangana drafts plan to relocate 9 sponge iron units

V Nilesh By

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has finally drafted an action plan to shift nine sponge iron producing units, located less than a km from residential areas on the outskirts of Hyderabad. This comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ordered to relocate the units as they were in violation of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests’ (MoEF) rules. It had passed the order while hearing a petition on the violation of environmental norms by sponge iron producing units in the State.

According to the government’s action plan submitted to the green court, some of the nine units are located near Hyderabad, within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits. However, their relocation cannot be expected anytime soon and may take two years, according to the plan. But industry experts have said the task may take up to three years.

While the action plan is a welcome move, it comes late. In 2013, even before Telangana State was formed, a government order was issued directing officials concerned to shift polluting units which fall in the ‘red’ and ‘orange’ categories out of the ORR limits. The sponge iron industry falls in the ‘red’ category due its potential to cause high levels of pollution as the process involves burning of coal and release of harmful gases.

Meanwhile, the government is yet to identify the land for accommodating the units. Its action plan mentions that around 1,200 acres will be required for the relocation and around `500 crore for land acquisition and infrastructure development.

According to the documents submitted to the NGT, a meeting took place between the representative of the sponge iron companies and senior officials of the Industries Department, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation and Telangana State Pollution Control Board in October. The representatives had asked for shifting the units in a scattered manner — in two-three places, preferably to Mahbubnagar, Rangareddy or Nalgonda districts as coal can be transported to these areas easily.

