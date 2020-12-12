BJP corporator’s vehicle vandalised

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Unidentified persons pelted stones at the car of newly-elected BJP corporator of BN Reddy Colony, Lachi Reddy, late on Thursday night.

Vanasthalipuram police, who have registered a case, said that the vehicle was parked outside Lachi Reddy’s residence, and that there was no one inside it at the time of the incident. The corporator and his family woke up to the car’s blaring alarm, and found that its rear windshield was fully damaged.

On being alerted, police inspected the car and saw that its glass was broken using stones. Further inquiries revealed that it was two bike-borne men who had hurled the stones at the vehicle. Police have formed special teams to nab the miscreants.