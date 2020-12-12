STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid-19: Telangana forms four panels to execute vaccination

It is anticipated that initially the supply of vaccine will be limited in view of huge demand, and hence, prioritisation of high-risk groups is needed for vaccination, according to the GO. 

Published: 12th December 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has constituted four committees -- State Steering committee, state task force, district task force, and mandal task force -- for the Covid-19 vaccination.

Health secretary SAM Rizvi issued a GO constituting the committees.

"It is likely that the introduction of Covid-19 vaccine will span over an year with multiple groups being included sequentially starting from health care workers. Therefore, it is important to create strong advisory and implementation mechanism at State, District and Mandal level to guide the process of Covid-19 vaccine introduction while ensuring minimal disruption of other routine health care services including routine immunisation," Rizvi said in the orders.

The State Steering Committee will ensure the active engagement of line departments for various activities related to the Covid-19 vaccine introduction.

The State task force will provide guidance on funding and operation. It will fix timelines for districts to plan and implement Covid-19 vaccine introduction as and when the vaccine is made available.
 

