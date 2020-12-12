Farm laws: BJP leader snaps at TV debates

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Faulting some persons and political parties for objecting to the newly introduced farm laws, Former Maharashtra Governor and BJP leader Ch Vidyasagar Rao on Friday said the discussion should be held at a micro level, at every village and not on TV channels.

Cutting across party lines, public representatives should discuss the laws and need to get farmers’ opinions, he said. The leaders and farmers will know the importance of the laws in a couple of years, Vidyasagar Rao said, voicing his support for the Centre’s laws. But for this, the discussion has to happen at the village level, among farmers, he said. While intellectuals have welcomed the laws, some elected representatives wanted these revoked. But no one is bothered to know what farmers want, he opined.

On the GHMC election, he said the result was historic for the BJP and that the party has a bright future in TS. The party activists of erstwhile Karimnagar district worked hard so that the BJP secures good numbers, he said, appreciating their commitment and sincerity. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is shining and competing in all sectors,” he said.