Justice league

HC seeks govt’s response on relief for rain-hit ryots

Making it clear that it will not pass an order on the issue of relief for rain-hit farmers without hearing the State government, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed officials concerned to file a counter affidavit on the same. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, said this while hearing a PIL which has accused the authorities of not taking steps to enumerate and assess the extensive crop damage caused by the torrential rains in September and October.

The PIL, filed by V Kiran Kumar and two others of the Rythu Swarajya Vedika, has sought compensation in the form of agricultural input subsidy for the affected farmers, notification of a crop insurance scheme and adequate steps to enable them to avail any form of crop insurance scheme for 2020-21. It has also urged the court to direct the authorities to immediately initiate the process of field-level enumeration of crops and livestock loss across Telangana and the resultant farmer suicides.

It has sought the extension of appropriate compensation and ex gratia for eligible farmers.The petitioners’ counsel, Ch Ravi Kumar, informed the court that the affected farmers have been deprived of compensation and the natural calamity led to a number of farmer suicides in the last few weeks. If the farmers are not compensated, it will plunge lakhs of them into a perpetual debt trap. As per preliminary estimates, about 7.35 lakh acres got inundated and the crop loss was around Rs 2,000 crore, he said. Neither the State nor the Centre has passed any orders detailing the relief measures and no funds were released so far. As a result, several instances of farmers suicides and burning of damaged residue crops were reported from various parts of the State, he added. The bench posted the matter to December 31.

Centre told to file counter in PIL against Nampally Society

The Telangana High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central government to file a counter affidavit in four weeks in a PIL which has alleged siphoning of funds, illegal admission of members and nomination of kith and kin to the governing bodies of the colleges run by the Osmania Graduate Association and Nampally Exhibition Society.

“Our anxiety is to check corrupt practices,” a division bench noted, suggesting that the persons concerned should approach their nearest police station and seek action against any illegality or irregularity if their representations fall on the authorities’ deaf ears.The division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, passed this order in the PIL filed by Prof

D Manohar Rao, president of the Osmania University Retired Teachers Association. He has sought an in-depth time-bound investigation against the managements of the Osmania Graduate Association and the Nampally Exhibition Society for the alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement.

The petitioner’s counsel, PB Vijay Kumar, informed the court that the authorities have not responded to the representations made by the petitioner. He urged the court to pass necessary orders to prevent alleged illegalities, violations and siphoning of funds by the managements.

The bench questioned the counsel as to why they have not approached the police station concerned to register an FIR if their appeals had fallen on the authorities’ deaf ears. Nothing prevents the petitioner from approaching the police station concerned, the division bench said. Besides, the bench questioned the Central government counsel as to why no action was taken on the issue.

In his reply, Assistant Solicitor General N Rajeshwar Rao said the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs or the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) cannot initiate an investigation unless it receives a complaint. Necessary action would have been taken had the petitioner made a representation seeking a probe into the issue, he informed the court. The bench issued a notice to the authorities concerned for filing a counter affidavit and posted the matter to January 8 for further hearing.