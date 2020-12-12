STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Justice league

It has sought the extension of appropriate compensation and ex gratia for eligible farmers.T

Published: 12th December 2020 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HC seeks govt’s response on relief for rain-hit ryots

Making it clear that it will not pass an order on the issue of relief for rain-hit farmers without hearing the State government, the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed officials concerned to file a counter affidavit on the same. A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, said this while hearing a PIL which has accused the authorities of not taking steps to enumerate and assess the extensive crop damage caused by the torrential rains in September and October. 

The PIL, filed by V Kiran Kumar and two others of the Rythu Swarajya Vedika, has sought compensation in the form of agricultural input subsidy for the affected farmers, notification of a crop insurance scheme and adequate steps to enable them to avail any form of crop insurance scheme for 2020-21. It has also urged the court to direct the authorities to immediately initiate the process of field-level enumeration of crops and livestock loss across Telangana and the resultant farmer suicides. 

It has sought the extension of appropriate compensation and ex gratia for eligible farmers.The petitioners’ counsel, Ch Ravi Kumar, informed the court that the affected farmers have been deprived of compensation and the natural calamity led to a number of farmer suicides in the last few weeks. If the farmers are not compensated, it will plunge lakhs of them into a perpetual debt trap. As per preliminary estimates, about 7.35 lakh acres got inundated and the crop loss was around Rs 2,000 crore, he said.  Neither the State nor the Centre has passed any orders detailing the relief measures and no funds were released so far. As a result, several instances of farmers suicides and burning of damaged residue crops were reported from various parts of the State, he added. The bench posted the matter to December 31.

Centre told to file counter in PIL against Nampally Society

The Telangana High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central government to file a counter affidavit in four weeks in a PIL which has alleged siphoning of funds, illegal admission of members and nomination of kith and kin to the governing bodies of the colleges run by the Osmania Graduate Association and Nampally Exhibition Society.

“Our anxiety is to check corrupt practices,” a division bench noted, suggesting that the persons concerned should approach their nearest police station and seek action against any illegality or irregularity if their representations fall on the authorities’ deaf ears.The division bench of the High Court, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy, passed this order in the PIL filed by Prof 

D Manohar Rao, president of the Osmania University Retired Teachers Association. He has sought an in-depth time-bound investigation against the managements of the Osmania Graduate Association and the Nampally Exhibition Society for the alleged financial irregularities and mismanagement.

The petitioner’s counsel, PB Vijay Kumar, informed the court that the authorities have not responded to the representations made by the petitioner. He urged the court to pass necessary orders to prevent alleged illegalities, violations and siphoning of funds by the managements.

The bench questioned the counsel as to why they have not approached the police station concerned to register an FIR if their appeals had fallen on the authorities’ deaf ears. Nothing prevents the petitioner from approaching the police station concerned, the division bench said. Besides, the bench questioned the Central government counsel as to why no action was taken on the issue.

In his reply, Assistant Solicitor General N Rajeshwar Rao said the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs or the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) cannot initiate an investigation unless it receives a complaint. Necessary action would have been taken had the petitioner made a representation seeking a probe into the issue, he informed the court. The bench issued a notice to the authorities concerned for filing a counter affidavit and posted the matter to January 8 for further hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp