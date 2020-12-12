Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy aims to replicate GHMC success in Warangal polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Friday set the ball rolling for BJP’s preparations for the ensuing elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), saying that saffron party’s next target will be GWMC. Heady with sensational victory in Dubbaka and capturing 48 divisions in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the party is now in an overdrive as elections are due to not only GWMC but also the neighbouring Khammam Municipal Corporaiton (KMC).

Kishan Reddy, addressing the BJP workers after hoisting the saffron flag at the party office at Jangaon, said winds of change were blowing across Telangana because people are fed up with the corrupt rule of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family. “While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ruling the country without a single dayoff, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao does not go to the secretariat at all. The Chief Minister is involved in corruption running into crores of rupees,” he said.

He said that the commendable performance of BJP in the recent GHMC elections has exposed the umbilical cord that exists between the AIMIM and the TRS. “In Hyderabad, the TRS cannot survive without the support of AIMIM,” he said. He said winning the 2023 Assembly elections are a fait accompli and that there is no room for any doubt. “As a warm-up exercise, the BJP is preparing to wrest GWMC,” he said. The GWMC’s current term will end on March 15, 2021. In the present council, the TRS has 45 corporators but the BJP has only one. Having increased its strength 48 from four in the outgoing council in the GHMC, it wants to do an encore in the GWMC too.

Kishan Reddy asked the BJP workers to be prepared for a struggle against TRS to uproot it from the Warangal’s soil.He called upon the booth level committees to become active as they play a key role in improving the fortunes of the saffron party.

Warangal is not new to BJP leadership. As far back as 1984, Ch Janga Reddy trounced late PV Narasimha Rao, who was the sitting MP then. Later on, in 2000, BJP leader T Rajeswara Rao served as mayor of Warangal Municipal Corporation. At that time, the BJP fought the elections in alliance with the TDP. Later in the day, Kishan Reddy visited Bhadrakali temple where he was welcomed by Warangal Urban District Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu, Warangal Police Commissioner P Promod Kumar and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) Pamela Satpathy and chief priest Bhadrakali Sheshi.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy visited the family of deceased MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah at Nakrekal in Nalgonda district. He first paid homage to the leader and later spoke to his son Bhagat. He said Narsimhaiah spoke to him four hours before he died.