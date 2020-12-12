Post bitter GHMC polls, K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Amit Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a politically significant development, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi and is understood to have requested him to release disaster management funds for flood-hit Hyderabad and other areas in the State. The State government has already requested the Central government to provide immediate financial assistance of `1,350 crore for flood relief in the State.

The meeting assumes importance as Amit Shah and the BJP carried out a bitter campaign against the TRS in the GHMC polls, even asserting that the saffron party would capture power in the State in 2023, unseating Chandrasekhar Rao. The zonal system for employment, bifurcation of institutions listed under IX and X Schedules of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and other issues might have figured in the meeting between Chandrasekhar Rao and Amit Shah. Earlier, the Chief Minister called on Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and reportedly discussed irrigation issues pertaining to the State. He reportedly sought the Jal Shakti Ministry’s permission for lifting 3 tmcft water from Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

Now, the government has permission to lift only two tmcft water from KLIS. He also raised objections over Andhra Pradesh government’s proposed Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. Rao, who left for Delhi by a special flight from Hyderabad in the afternoon, will stay in Delhi for three days. He is expected to meet Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday. It is not yet confirmed if Rao will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi or not. He is likely to confer with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and inspect the land allotted by the Central government in Vasant Vihar in Delhi for the construction of TRS office building. Foundation for the construction of the pink party office will be laid soon.