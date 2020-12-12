Registration process for non-agricultural lands resumes, 37 slots booked on day one

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The registration process for non-agricultural properties, which remained suspended since September 8, resumed on Friday with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar launching the website concerned at BRK Bhavan here. Immediately after the re-designed website “registration. telangana.gov.in’ was launched, one person from Hyderabad booked a slot for registration of non-agricultural property by paying Rs 2,04,120. Following the High Court directions, the State government made furnishing Aadhaar number optional for buyers/ sellers for registration.

Now, the non-agricultural property owners will receive maroon colour pattadar passbooks. On the first day, 37 slots were booked by 7 p.m. and about Rs 85 lakh was remitted towards applicable fee and duties. According to an official press release, 17,567 people visited the site while 3,987 users registered on the system. As many as 4,143 transactions were initiated. Slots could be booked through Mee Seva centres also at Rs 200 for a full transaction. A new window has been provided to builders and real estate developers to upload new properties in bulk. Accordingly, 451 builders and developers have uploaded details of 93,874 properties.

Teething problems

Local bodies have generated 12,699 TPINs so far. These properties are likely to come up for transaction shortly. Though there were unconfirmed reports that the site was not working, experts said they were only teething problems and that the site would be 100 per cent perfect in a very short time. Following the HC’s directives, the Registration Department is also not seeking details of family members and caste of the buyer/seller. “We are following the HC’s directives and started slot booking today. The registration of non-agricultural properties will commence from Monday,” the Chief Secretary said after launching the website. “There is a separate workflow on the website for those who are not willing to provide Aadhaar number,” he added. Though, the government wanted to launch the registration of non-agricultural properties too on Dharani portal, it was deferred due to the case in the court.

According to sources, the government may later integrate both Dharani portal and Telangana registration website subject to the final judgement of the High Court. Telangana Property Identification Number (TPIN) or Property Tax Identification Number (PTIN) are needed for registrations and if buyers/sellers require these numbers, they can apply on the registration website. Once the slots are booked by paying challans in SBI or online, the applicants can chose the date and time for registrations. “Initially, we are allowing 24 slots a day at each sub-registrar’s office. When the demand rises, the slots will be increased to 100. These can be booked for sale, purchase, gift deed, mortgage and other services. Almost 96 per cent of the people will be covered in the present website. We will roll out other minor services covering the remaining four per cent population later,” the Chief Secretary said. He said after booking the slot, the person will get information on the location of sub-registrar office.Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary said Dharani received 1.24 crore hits and clocked 55,216 transactions.