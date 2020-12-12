STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sale of commercial LPG cylinders remains low since Covid lockdown

Meanwhile, the city, which has more than 45 lakh gas connections, has seen an increase in the sale of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders used for domestic purposes.

Published: 12th December 2020 09:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

LPG, Cylinder, IOC, LPG gas, LPG cylinder

For representational purpose. (Photo| Sampath Kumar D)

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The consumption of 19 kg commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders remains low in the city, even months after lockdown norms for hospitality and other sectors were relaxed.

Soon after the lockdown was put in place in the State, the sale of commercial LPG cylinders went down by 90 per cent. According to the data available with the Telangana LPG Dealers Association, compared to last year, the decline in consumption of commercial LPG was around 84 per cent in April, 61 per cent in May, and has been 40 per cent for the past few months.

However, market players state that while the sale of commercial cylinders is still historically low, there seem to be signs of recovery. “While there has been some relief for the market, it has still not fully recovered. From a huge 90 per cent dip during the start of the pandemic, it has reached a stagnant 40 per cent for the past few months,” said Telangana LPG Dealers Association general secretary Jagan Mohan Reddy. He added that the Telangana market was not an exception as commercial LPG sales were low across the country.

“Commercial sales are still low as many employees of many offices are working from home, and many hotels, roadside eateries and hostels have been either shut or are non-functional due to the lockdown. Sales will definitely go up when they reopen,” said a member of the Association.

Meanwhile, the city, which has more than 45 lakh gas connections, has seen an increase in the sale of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders used for domestic purposes.

Signs of recovery
Market players state that while the sale of commercial cylinders is still historically low, there seem to be signs of recovery. “From a huge 90 per cent dip during the start of the pandemic, it has reached a stagnant 40 per cent for the past few months,” said Telangana
LPG Dealers Association secretary Jagan Mohan Reddy

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LPG cylinder Covid lockdown
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp