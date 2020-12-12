Telangana police dept a role model, boast Harish, Mahmood Ali

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and DGP M Mahender Reddy jointly inaugurated the Markook police station, built at a cost of `15 crore on par with private/corporate offices, here on Friday.

The newly constructed police station has several facilities, including separate rooms for the SHO, additional SIs and constables, a meeting hall, two lockers, separate washrooms for men and women. When Express spoke to a few personnel, they pointed out that the station will become a role model for neighbouring States too as it has a separate rooms for interrogation, staffers and a records’ room.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Home Minister Mahmood Ali pointed out that the State police department has become a role model for all other States in the country. They also mentioned about how the Centre has been hailing the efficiency of Telangana police and how it had previously suggested other States to adopt the “Telangana model”.

“Of the total of six lakh CCTV cameras in the country, 50,000 ones are in Telangana,” the Ministers said. Speaking to the media, Harish said: “Law and order situation in the State has been under control, all the time, for the last six years, which is exactly why corporate companies like Amazon are coming forward to invest here.”

The Ministers also lauded the efforts of SHE Teams. Pointing out that it was Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who put a lot of effort into introducing new technologies in the police department, the Ministers said that with all those facilities, the cops have been able to discharge their duties efficiently without any hassle. DGP Mahender Reddy said that all police stations in the State have become citizen-friendly.