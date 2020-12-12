Tension over MLA occupying FTL land

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: Tension prevailed in Cheriyal town on Friday during a bandh call by Opposition parties against the alleged encroachment of 22 guntas (2662 sq yard) of land in the buffer zone (FTL) of Peddacheruvu by Jangaon MLA (TRS) Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy. The BJP, Congress, CPI and CPM participated in the bandh and ensured that all businesses were closed in Cheriyal.

Opposition party workers staged a massive protest in the town demanding that the TRS government take over the land that MLA had “illegally occupied”. They accused Yadagiri Reddy of registering the land on his daughter T Bhavani Reddy’s name and demolished a wall set up in the area.

On learning about this, some TRS activists rushed to the spot and got into an altercation with leaders of the Opposition parties. Police had to resort to a lathicharge to prevent the situation from getting out of control. Some of the Opposition party activists were arrested as well.

They later complained to Cheriyal municipal officials that 22 guntas in the buffer zone of Peddacheruvu under Survey No 1402 had been registered under the name of Bhavani Reddy, Maruthi Prasad and A Jeetendar Reddy. They also complained that the panchayat had given permission for the construction of the wall, which was illegal.