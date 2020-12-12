STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vice-chair resigns from post due to group war

Sharma submitted his resignation letter to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, municipal commissioner and the Collector.

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Bringing the cold war that had been going on between Vemulawada municipal chairperson Ramateertap Madhavi and vice-chairman Madhu Rajendra Sharma, both belonging to the pink party, to the fore, the latter resigned from the post and as the municipal councillor of Ward-23, on Friday.

It may be recalled that Rajender won as councilor from Ward-23 in Vemulawada municipality by defeating BJP district president Pratapa Ramakrishna in January this year, and later became the vice-chairman of the town. However, Madhavi and Sharma, along with their respective groups, have not been on the same page for the past few months, leading to a tiff between the two and their respective groups. At one point, Madhavi and Sharma went overboard and even entered into heated arguments over protocol issue in October, 2020.

Sharma submitted his resignation letter to MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, municipal commissioner and the Collector.“There have been times when TRS and BJP leaders colluded and tried to defame me. They have been harassing me for so long. Unable to bear this, I have decided to resign from the post,” Rajendra Sharma said.

