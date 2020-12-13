Civic body VC withdraws resignation in few hours after TRS leaders step in

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Drama prevailed at the Vemulawada municipality on Saturday after vice-chairman Madhu Rajendra Sharma resigned from his post. However, after top Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders pacified Sharma, he withdrew his resignation within a few hours. Sharma had resigned citing differences with the executive body of the municipality and internal politics.

Soon after news of his resignation flashed on television channels and social media, TRS leaders swung into action to pacify him. Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao assured Sharma that he would look into the issues highlighted by him. Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu, who was in Germany at the time, made a phone call to Sharma and asked him to withdraw his resignation and not to take a decision in haste. Sharma subsequently made a statement that he had withdrawn his resignation after party leaders had reached out to him.