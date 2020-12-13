STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Grenades recovered from tree hollow in Telangana

In a shocking incident, two hand grenades were found from a hollow tree, which recently got uprooted, at Dumala village in Yellareddypet mandal here on Saturday.

Published: 13th December 2020 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Grenades found in the hollow of a tree at Dumala village in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Saturday.

Grenades found in the hollow of a tree at Dumala village in Rajanna-Sircilla district on Saturday.

By Express News Service

 RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : In a shocking incident, two hand grenades were found from a hollow tree, which recently got uprooted, at Dumala village in Yellareddypet mandal here on Saturday. The grenades were found by a few local residents, who immediately informed the police. On learning about this, local cops reached the spot, recovered the grenades and shifted them to the police station to confirm if they are defunct or not. Circle Inspector Md Surwar said: “Soon after getting information, we rushed to the spot, along with bomb experts.

With all necessary security measures, we recovered the grenades and shifted them to the police station.” It may be mentioned here that once upon a time, Dumala village was infamous for the presence of Janashakti Naxals. Two encounters had happened here during 1998-2000.

In addition, several Janashakti Naxals hail from Dummala, as a result of which it used to be a hotbed for Left Wing Extremism (LWE). A few police officials opined that the grenades must have been hidden in the tree by some Naxals, during the time when their movement was at its peak.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Grenades Telangana
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp