Grenades recovered from tree hollow in Telangana

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : In a shocking incident, two hand grenades were found from a hollow tree, which recently got uprooted, at Dumala village in Yellareddypet mandal here on Saturday. The grenades were found by a few local residents, who immediately informed the police. On learning about this, local cops reached the spot, recovered the grenades and shifted them to the police station to confirm if they are defunct or not. Circle Inspector Md Surwar said: “Soon after getting information, we rushed to the spot, along with bomb experts.

With all necessary security measures, we recovered the grenades and shifted them to the police station.” It may be mentioned here that once upon a time, Dumala village was infamous for the presence of Janashakti Naxals. Two encounters had happened here during 1998-2000.

In addition, several Janashakti Naxals hail from Dummala, as a result of which it used to be a hotbed for Left Wing Extremism (LWE). A few police officials opined that the grenades must have been hidden in the tree by some Naxals, during the time when their movement was at its peak.