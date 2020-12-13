STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Many believe Covid-19 is man-made, says Chief Justice

The police successfully served the society even though many police personnel got affected and some of them even sacrificed their lives in the process. 

Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan, along with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar, releases a book titled Cop vs Covid-19 in Hyderabad on Saturday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Fifty years down the line when our grandchildren and historians wonder how we passed through the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘Cop Vs Covid-19’ will be the primary source of information, said Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan while releasing the book here on Saturday. The book mainly throws light on various initiatives taken up by the Hyderabad City Police and challenges faced by them in the last nine months. 

The police successfully served the society even though many police personnel got affected and some of them even sacrificed their lives in the process. The Covid-19 outbreak posed an unprecedented challenge to law enforcement officers and massive mobilisation of forces was done to address a wide variety of tasks. 

The Chief Justice said, “Again there is talk of a second wave, again there is talk of China, perhaps, unleashing another set of virus...many in the world would like to believe that this virus was not a natural one as it was projected and it had nothing to do with the bats eaten.

Many of us would like to believe and there seems to be some possible evidence to that effect that this virus was perhaps man-made... the dissenters from China would tell us this is not the first war that China is waging against the world, this is just the beginning.”He said, “I request you all to be aware, on guard and vigilant. To learn from the experiences that we have gathered in  the last nine months.”

