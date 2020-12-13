STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mind what you eat, as more than 30 per cent of Telangana is overweight!

The health hazard is exacerbated in the urban areas than the rural.

overweight, obese

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana seems to be sitting on a time bomb of public health hazard as almost one-third of the State’s population is overweight or obese, according to the National Family Health Survey-5 data pertaining for the year 2019-20, released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. According to the NFHS-5 data, on an average, 32.3% men and 30.1% of women are either overweight or obese in Telangana, having a Body Mass Index of more than 25. 

The health hazard is exacerbated in the urban areas than the rural. In the urban areas, 40.2% men and 41.7% women are either overweight or obese according to the survey data, in comparison to 23.8% and 28.1% respectively in the areas.

Shocking waist-to-hip ratio

The situation looks more grave when the waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) data is observed. According to World Health Organization, healthy WHR for women is 0.85 and for men it is 0.9. Shockingly, 46.1% men and 44.1% women have an unhealthy WHR in Telangana. 

ALSO READ: Telangana child mortality falls; anaemia rises

High BP levels

Not surprisingly, 31.4% men and 26.1% women were found to be suffering from elevated Blood Pressure levels (Systolic ≥140 mm of Hg and/or Diastolic ≥90 mm of Hg) or were found to be taking medicines to control the blood pressure, in Telangana during the survey. These numbers are much higher in urban areas, at 36.8% and 29.1% respectively. 

Prevalence of diabetes
Prevalence of diabetes is also high in the state. On an average, blood sugar level was high (more than 140mg/dL). It was 18.1% percent among men and 14.7% among women in the State. In urban areas, it was 21.4% and 18.4% respectively. 

Tobacco, alcohol use high in rural areas
Tobacco consumption and alcohol consumption was found to be as high as 22.3% and 43.3% respectively among men, whereas it was found to be 5.6% and 6.7% respectively, among women. Consumption of tobacco and alcohol was higher in rural areas as compared to urban. In urban areas it was 26.5% and 49% whereas it was 15.2% and 33.9% in urban areas. 
 

