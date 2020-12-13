Mind what you eat, as more than 30 per cent of Telangana is overweight!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana seems to be sitting on a time bomb of public health hazard as almost one-third of the State’s population is overweight or obese, according to the National Family Health Survey-5 data pertaining for the year 2019-20, released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. According to the NFHS-5 data, on an average, 32.3% men and 30.1% of women are either overweight or obese in Telangana, having a Body Mass Index of more than 25.

The health hazard is exacerbated in the urban areas than the rural. In the urban areas, 40.2% men and 41.7% women are either overweight or obese according to the survey data, in comparison to 23.8% and 28.1% respectively in the areas.

Shocking waist-to-hip ratio

The situation looks more grave when the waist-to-hip ratio (WHR) data is observed. According to World Health Organization, healthy WHR for women is 0.85 and for men it is 0.9. Shockingly, 46.1% men and 44.1% women have an unhealthy WHR in Telangana.

High BP levels

Not surprisingly, 31.4% men and 26.1% women were found to be suffering from elevated Blood Pressure levels (Systolic ≥140 mm of Hg and/or Diastolic ≥90 mm of Hg) or were found to be taking medicines to control the blood pressure, in Telangana during the survey. These numbers are much higher in urban areas, at 36.8% and 29.1% respectively.

Prevalence of diabetes

Prevalence of diabetes is also high in the state. On an average, blood sugar level was high (more than 140mg/dL). It was 18.1% percent among men and 14.7% among women in the State. In urban areas, it was 21.4% and 18.4% respectively.

Tobacco, alcohol use high in rural areas

Tobacco consumption and alcohol consumption was found to be as high as 22.3% and 43.3% respectively among men, whereas it was found to be 5.6% and 6.7% respectively, among women. Consumption of tobacco and alcohol was higher in rural areas as compared to urban. In urban areas it was 26.5% and 49% whereas it was 15.2% and 33.9% in urban areas.

