National Lok Adalat: 3 squabbling couples agree to start afresh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting development at the National Lok Adalat held at Hyderabad City Civil Court on Saturday, three couples resolved their matrimonial dispute with the intervention of Lok Adalat bench. The couples agreed to live together by withdrawing their long pending cases following the advice of the bench.

The compromise between the couples was recorded by the bench and they exchanged garlands in the presence of the Chief Judge cum Chairperson of Legal Services Authority C Sumalatha. Later, they symbolically planted saplings in the court premises as a token of their compromise. The couples expressed their gratitude to the legal officials and promised to start a new life by forgetting their past disputes. As part of the National Lok Adalat held across the State, 32,304 cases of various categories were settled and an amount of Rs 58.70 crore was awarded as compensation in the said settled cases which included 16,938 pre-litigation cases and 15,366 pending court cases.

With regard to the National Lok Adalat held in the High Court premises, around 51 cases of various categories were settled and an amount of Rs 1.38 crore was awarded as compensation benefiting 247 persons.

The settled cases included 36 motor accident cases, six pre-litigation, five appeal suits, two writ petitions (non-service) and one writ petition (service) and one civil revision petition. Justice P Naveen Rao and Justice G Sri Devi presided over the Lok Adalat benches.