STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

National Lok Adalat: 3 squabbling couples agree to start afresh

The couples expressed their gratitude to the legal officials and promised to start a new life by forgetting their past disputes.

Published: 13th December 2020 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

couple, relationships

Image for representation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting development at the National Lok Adalat held at Hyderabad City Civil Court on Saturday, three couples resolved their matrimonial dispute with the intervention of Lok Adalat bench. The couples agreed to live together by withdrawing their long pending cases following the advice of the bench. 

The compromise between the couples was recorded by the bench and they exchanged garlands in the presence of the Chief Judge cum Chairperson of Legal Services Authority C Sumalatha. Later, they symbolically planted saplings in the court premises as a token of their compromise. The couples expressed their gratitude to the legal officials and promised to start a new life by forgetting their past disputes. As part of the National Lok Adalat held across the State, 32,304 cases of various categories were settled and an amount of Rs 58.70 crore was awarded as compensation in the said settled cases which included 16,938 pre-litigation cases and 15,366 pending court cases.

With regard to the National Lok Adalat held in the High Court premises, around 51 cases of various categories were settled and an amount of Rs 1.38 crore was awarded as compensation benefiting 247 persons. 

The settled cases included 36 motor accident cases, six pre-litigation, five appeal suits, two writ petitions (non-service) and one writ petition (service) and one civil revision petition. Justice P Naveen Rao and Justice G Sri Devi presided over the Lok Adalat benches.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad National Lok Adalat matrimonial dispute
India Matters
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
No Covid effect on IIT job placements, 35% increase in pay packages
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
COVID-19 caseload in India rises to 98.57 lakh with 30,254 new infections
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
Free COVID-19 vaccine for all in Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Pro-Khalistani supporters hung a dummy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's picture with a rope around the neck of the statue. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Khalistan supporters vandalise Mahatma Gandhi statue in Washington

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protesting farmers gather in large numbers at the Singhu border on Saturday | PTI
Delhi Chalo: Security at borders increased after farmers' announcement to intensify stir
An expert committee convened by the US Food and Drug Administration on December 10, 2020, voted heavily in favor of recommending the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use approval. | AFP
US issues emergency approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp