Owaisi meets WB leaders to assess ground reality

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen seems to be gearing up for the West Bengal polls as the party chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, conducted a meeting with around 40 members of the AIMIM’s West Bengal unit on Saturday, in Hyderabad. Owaisi sought ground reports from them.

He Tweeted after the meeting, “Held a very fruitful meeting today with @aimim_national West Bengal party functionaries. I’ve taken their detailed views with regards to upcoming polls & the political situation in the State.”

Soon after bagging five Assembly constituencies in the Bihar elections, Owaisi announced that the party would contest in the WB polls that are expected to take place next year.