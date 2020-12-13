Telangana govt mulling reopening of schools: Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government was contemplating the reopening of educational institutions that have been shut since March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Minister distributed groceries and other essential commodities to nearly 1,000 private school teachers, in collaboration with Sai Annapurna Trust, in Siddipet on Saturday.

Harish also handed over health health kits worth `3,000 -- to the teachers using his own money. The Minister said that all the countries in the world were suffering financially due to the pandemic. “In addition to public educational institutions, private schools have also been closed, leaving employers with no money to pay their teachers,” he said and added, “The government is looking into the possibility of restarting private schools in the State.”The Minister also launched a vehicle which would distribute breakfast for students in public schools.